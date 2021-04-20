Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $212.92 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $56,673.06 or 0.99919014 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and approximately $212.92 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00037765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00137775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005511 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,837 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

