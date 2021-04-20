Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Workspace Group stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

