Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells $3,781,334.78 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 14,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,781,334.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Bozzini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total value of $1,530,540.00.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.51. 1,181,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,094. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

