Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 311 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,438,000 after acquiring an additional 710,570 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 236,948 shares in the company, valued at $10,084,506.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,524,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,649,783 shares of company stock worth $299,142,515. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.00.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

