Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 300 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,960,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $303,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,660 shares of company stock valued at $17,323,976 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $393.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.28 and its 200 day moving average is $367.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.41, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

