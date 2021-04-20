Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,825,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $311.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.13. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $161.50 and a 52-week high of $315.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

