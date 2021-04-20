Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $53,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $311.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $161.50 and a 52 week high of $315.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.