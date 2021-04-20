Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.20. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.13 and a 12 month high of $135.59.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.