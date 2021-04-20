Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $69,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSD. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD opened at $107.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.42 and a 52-week high of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

