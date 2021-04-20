Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $43,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 29.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of TSM opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $598.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.