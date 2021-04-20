Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 176,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,621,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 77,088 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,035,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

MCHI opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.75. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

