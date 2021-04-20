Wolfe Research Upgrades Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.52.

CSCO stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

