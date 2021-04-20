Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 870 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,006 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

