Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $384.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

