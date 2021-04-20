Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Papa John’s International comprises about 2.0% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.12% of Papa John’s International worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

PZZA stock opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 117.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

