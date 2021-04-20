Wolf Group Capital Advisors Boosts Position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.