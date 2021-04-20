Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires New Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

In other news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

