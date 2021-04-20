Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.63

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.63 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 183.95 ($2.40). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 183.70 ($2.40), with a volume of 8,381,189 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197 ($2.57).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.