Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $176.63

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.63 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 183.95 ($2.40). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 183.70 ($2.40), with a volume of 8,381,189 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 207 ($2.70) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197 ($2.57).
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 178.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (LON:MRW)
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.
