Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.04

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.04 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 12.63 ($0.16), with a volume of 436,811 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £20.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.04.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

