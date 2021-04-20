WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$4,949,214.87 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 155,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total value of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

