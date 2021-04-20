Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 48,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.