Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 19,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 238,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.49.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

