Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. Wipro has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 917.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 174,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 157,240 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 174,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

