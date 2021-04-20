Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $63.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

