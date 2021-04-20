Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 948,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.