WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

SMWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,881.50 ($24.58) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,872.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,541.08. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 787.50 ($10.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97).

In other news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.