Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.