Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
