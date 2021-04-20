Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Areas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Western Areas alerts:

OTCMKTS WNARF opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Western Areas has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.