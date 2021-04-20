West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.90 and last traded at $84.43. Approximately 389,678 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8,519% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

