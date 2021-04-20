WesBanco (WSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WesBanco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

