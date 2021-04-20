Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,220 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Emerald were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,593,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerald by 115.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Emerald during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerald in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald alerts:

NYSE:EEX opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter. Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.