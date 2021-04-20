Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 6,983.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 334,102 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REKR. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

REKR opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

