Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $173,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average of $59.21.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

