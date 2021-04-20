Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $151,000 Position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

