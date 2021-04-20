Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 10,688 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tricida were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tricida by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Tricida by 10.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Tricida by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tricida during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Tricida news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCDA opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

