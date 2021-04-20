Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 28,918 Shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) by 108.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Research Frontiers worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Research Frontiers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Shares of REFR stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Research Frontiers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.