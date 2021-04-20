Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

WRI opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,259,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $5,264,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,201,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

