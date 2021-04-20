Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Weibo were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weibo by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 140,987 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,322,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

