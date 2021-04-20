Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Transat A.T. (TRZBF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS: TRZBF) in the last few weeks:

4/15/2021 – Transat A.T. was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/6/2021 – Transat A.T. was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “reduce” rating.

4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $5.50 to $4.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $6.50 to $4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.50.

3/15/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $5.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS TRZBF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Transat A.T. Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Transat AT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat AT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.