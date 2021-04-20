Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JOANN (JOAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN):

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JOANN is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

JOAN stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. JOANN Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

