Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,846 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 58,955 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $258.74 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.11 and a fifty-two week high of $261.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.