Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Webster Financial stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 62,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

