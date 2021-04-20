Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 18,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,705. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

