Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 529 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up about 1.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,136,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Public Storage by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Storage by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,362,000 after acquiring an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,335,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Public Storage by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 383,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,524,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.63.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $5.17 on Tuesday, reaching $275.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.26. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $270.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

