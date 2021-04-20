Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 2,382 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. PotlatchDeltic comprises about 1.2% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

In other news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

