Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 180 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $814.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $742.10 and a 200 day moving average of $754.06. The company has a market cap of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $488.00 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

