Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth about $497,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.21. 30,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,468,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

