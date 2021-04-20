Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,810 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.31. The company has a market capitalization of $245.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.21 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.