Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 38.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,196,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.13. 27,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,329. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $92.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.04.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.