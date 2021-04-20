Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Total makes up 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

TOT stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

